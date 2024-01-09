Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 154,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 43,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. 188,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

