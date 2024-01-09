Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,587. The company has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

