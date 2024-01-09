Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after buying an additional 2,758,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,294,000 after purchasing an additional 399,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,637 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,752,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,025,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,118,000 after purchasing an additional 196,416 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. 50,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.56.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
