Gratus Capital LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

