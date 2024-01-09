Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $257.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

