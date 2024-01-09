Conning Inc. Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

