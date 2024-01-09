Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $19.00

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $19.58. Nayax shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 801 shares traded.

Nayax Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Nayax Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth $1,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

