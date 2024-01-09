Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.47. Tilray shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 10,506,438 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Tilray by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Tilray by 94,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,357,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347,713 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tilray by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 310,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 368,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

