Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Up to $37.89

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.89, but opened at $42.20. Match Group shares last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 3,530,012 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Match Group Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

