Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0927 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $17.29 million and approximately $59,055.34 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00103803 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00021034 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003979 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002092 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

