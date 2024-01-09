R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.51

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 171402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 248,694 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,089,660 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after buying an additional 616,089 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,094,342 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $38,641,000 after buying an additional 1,147,282 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,929 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 94,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,005,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

