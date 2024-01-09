BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,714 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 44.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 694,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 214,875 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBIO. Citigroup began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

BBIO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

