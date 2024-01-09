Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 1,275 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.01% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after acquiring an additional 840,940 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,544,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91,461 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMLX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 258,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,491. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMLX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

