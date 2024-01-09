Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $11.23. Perella Weinberg Partners shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 51,800 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $952.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $96,216.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after buying an additional 2,396,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,780,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,843,000 after buying an additional 210,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 567,294 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,818,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after buying an additional 61,333 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,294,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.