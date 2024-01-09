Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Gap Up to $109.01

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.01, but opened at $111.34. Revvity shares last traded at $112.39, with a volume of 74,200 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVTY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.78.

Revvity Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. Revvity had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. 2Xideas AG purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,548,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

