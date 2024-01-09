Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 5.7 %

Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $413.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.