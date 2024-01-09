Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Gap Down to $19.84

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.84, but opened at $16.35. Neogen shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 872,295 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -156.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $30,077.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at $407,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and sold 4,859 shares worth $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

