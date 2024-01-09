ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $17.03

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $17.86. ACM Research shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 269,962 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.32.

Get ACM Research alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACMR

ACM Research Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,750 shares of company stock worth $2,431,100. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.