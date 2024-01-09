MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $2.51

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.60. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 6,583 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

MarketWise Stock Performance

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $844.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $26,562.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,953,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,201 shares of company stock worth $293,258. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Stories

