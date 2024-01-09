Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,045 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 201,806 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,660,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth $18,206,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 161.6% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 671,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 414,999 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,132. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $275.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 2.42%. Equities analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

About Excelerate Energy

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.