Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,352 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.86% of National Vision worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Vision by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of National Vision by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,982,000.

National Vision Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of EYE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. 55,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,592. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $532.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

