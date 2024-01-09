Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $12.07 Million Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 809,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.73% of CymaBay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,593 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after buying an additional 3,194,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after buying an additional 2,528,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,272,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after acquiring an additional 47,146 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. 87,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,743. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $207,331.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

