Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 95,243 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,243 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 696.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 915,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $6,468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 597.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 687.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 415,606 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of UTZ stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Utz Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.