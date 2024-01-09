Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 16,808 Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.07% of CVRx worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 501,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 3,992.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx Stock Performance

CVRx stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. 27,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $591.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 12.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 121.06%. On average, research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVRx from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVRx

CVRx Profile

(Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.