Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 48,737 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,737 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2,259.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of AMRC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.91. 38,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at $17,930,134.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at $17,930,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,350. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.