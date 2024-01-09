ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.13

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 1079601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -96.51 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 826,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,683,700. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 310,960 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

