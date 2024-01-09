Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Trading 26.3% Higher

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.01. 115,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 29,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a market cap of C$79.25 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

About Azimut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.