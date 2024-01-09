Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,838 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.89% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 157,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $183,144.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,602,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,723.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 49,803 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $49,803.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,516 shares in the company, valued at $212,516. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 157,883 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $183,144.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,602,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,723.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 290,686 shares of company stock valued at $330,947. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 3.8 %

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 232,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,690. The stock has a market cap of $112.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.56. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

