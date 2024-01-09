Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565,320 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.74% of Arhaus worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter worth $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Arhaus by 38.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 136.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at $1,905,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,523,389 shares of company stock worth $38,022,523 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arhaus

Arhaus Price Performance

ARHS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. 229,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,277. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.