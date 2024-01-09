Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sets New 52-Week High at $222.00

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $222.00 and last traded at $221.15, with a volume of 84172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.52.

Several research firms have commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day moving average is $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

