Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires New Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,669,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.14% of Onto Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Shares of ONTO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,160. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $158.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

