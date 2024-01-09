Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Trading 13.7% Higher

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.35 and last traded at 1.33. 90,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 65,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Fireweed Metals in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Fireweed Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FWZ

Fireweed Metals Trading Up 12.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $189.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Fireweed Metals

(Get Free Report)

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fireweed Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fireweed Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.