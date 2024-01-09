Dogecoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $528.74 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $11.14 billion and $528.74 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00138705 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008640 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 142,582,686,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “DOGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.