World Mobile Token (WMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $72.69 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $72.69 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00075855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00027009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00020680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001365 BTC.

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 524,639,698 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

