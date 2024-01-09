Torah Network (VP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Torah Network has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Torah Network has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $63,759.22 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Torah Network

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.67770637 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $35,889.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

