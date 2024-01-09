Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 576,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,625. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,668,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

