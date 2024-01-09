William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

MDxHealth Stock Performance

MDxHealth stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,906. The firm has a market cap of $124.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $75.76.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.90). MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 78.05% and a negative return on equity of 217.38%. The company had revenue of $19.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDxHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXH. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the first quarter worth about $1,944,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

