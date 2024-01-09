William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLUE. HSBC lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Shares of BLUE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 1,510,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,433,825. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $154.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

