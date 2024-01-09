Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

CNP stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

