Graypoint LLC Reduces Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $244,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 78,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $352,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

