FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,052 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $436.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $438.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.12. The firm has a market cap of $348.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

