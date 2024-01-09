Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $436.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.12.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

