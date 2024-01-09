Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,342 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $436.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $438.84. The company has a market capitalization of $348.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

