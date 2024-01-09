First Merchants Corp Acquires 806 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,491,000. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $436.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $438.84. The firm has a market cap of $348.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

