Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $436.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $438.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.