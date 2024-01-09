Graypoint LLC Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.