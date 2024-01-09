iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.