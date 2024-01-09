Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $99.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

