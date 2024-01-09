OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1,142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 181,914 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $40.36.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho increased their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Barclays increased their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

