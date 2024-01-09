Stifel Nicolaus Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $32.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.78, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $501,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,150.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $501,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,150.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $269,483.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,485 shares of company stock worth $4,107,802 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 332.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,059.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $147,982,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 86.1% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 493,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 228,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 59.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,102,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,568,000 after purchasing an additional 412,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

